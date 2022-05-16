Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Security Officials of S. Korea, Japan Virtually Discuss N. Korea Issues

Written: 2022-05-19 18:50:15Updated: 2022-05-19 19:07:14

Security Officials of S. Korea, Japan Virtually Discuss N. Korea Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

Top security advisers of South Korea and Japan have discussed ways to promote cooperation among their countries and the United States.
 
The video meeting between South Korean National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han and his Japanese counterpart Takeo Akiba took place on Thursday, the first such talks since Kim assumed office last week. 
 
In a press release, Kim’s office said the two sides exchanged views on the latest developments in North Korea, the regime’s possible provocations, regional matters and global issues such as the situation in Ukraine.
 
It added the two officials also discussed the need to develop future-oriented relations between Seoul and Tokyo.
 
They reportedly agreed that there is much room for three-way coordination among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan as well as bilateral cooperation between South Korea and Japan, amid the increasingly complex diplomacy in East Asia and beyond.
 
In light of this, Kim and Akiba saw eye to eye on the need for continued, close cooperation between their offices.
 
The virtual conference comes ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden’s visit to South Korea and Japan, scheduled to begin on Friday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >