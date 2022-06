Photo : YONHAP News

From as early as August, self-driving cabs will be available in parts of Seoul’s Gangnam District.The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Thursday held a test-drive event for the cabs dubbed “Robo Ride.” During the ceremony, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and transportation minister Won Hee-ryong circled Tehran Road in Gangnam in one of the autonomous vehicles.The Seoul government plans to operate “Robo Rides” on 26 roads in the Gangnam area this year before expanding the scope of their operation to 32 roads next year.To prevent accidents, the vehicles will have safety workers on board in the preliminary stages.The Seoul government also plans to launch from August demonstrations of autonomous delivery robots around the Convention and Exhibition Center in Gangnam.