Authorities Call for Vigilance against COVID-19 ahead of Summer Holiday Season

Written: 2022-06-22 15:12:45Updated: 2022-06-22 15:31:24

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities have called for vigilance against COVID-19 ahead of the summer holiday season.

At a meeting with officials on Wednesday, second vice health minister Lee Gi-il said authorities plan to put forth quarantine guidelines that the public will be encouraged to voluntarily follow during the first summer season without requisite social distancing.

In consideration of the fact that the fourth wave of the virus transmission broke out after the holiday period began in July of last year, authorities view the upcoming summer as a critical juncture in terms of a viral resurgence.

Officials advised that people complete vaccination, wear masks indoors, seek medical assistance when showing symptoms and regularly ventilate while using air conditioning.

The government will indicate density levels at beaches through a “traffic light” system in July to prevent overcrowding and dispatch guideline managers at national parks to encourage visitors to follow social distancing rules.
