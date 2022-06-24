Menu Content

Only COVID-19 Patients Earning Below Median Income Eligible for Special Allowance

Written: 2022-06-24 15:32:58Updated: 2022-06-24 15:55:47

Photo : YONHAP News

An upcoming change in policy will mean that only households earning below the median income will be eligible for government aid given to COVID-19 patients.

During a briefing on Friday, the government said the new measures will take effect from July 11, explaining that the adjustment was an inevitability as it seeks to increase the effectiveness of financial aid and to secure the financial capacity to cope with another potential possible virus wave in the second half of the year.

Currently, the allowance is given to all those required to self-quarantine due to the virus regardless of income level, with one-person households receiving 100-thousand won and households of two or more people receiving 150-thousand.

Meanwhile, government subsidies for paid sick leave due to COVID-19 will also be curtailed and provided only to small businesses with fewer than 30 employees.
