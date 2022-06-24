N. Korea Claims New Fever Cases Below 10,000 for Second Day

Photo : KBS News

North Korea claimed that its fever-related daily cases suspected to be COVID-19 remained below ten-thousand for a second day.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday that around eight-thousand-920 new fever patients were confirmed in the 24-hour period leading up to 6 p.m. Saturday nationwide.Quoting the nation's state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters, the KCNA said about ten-thousand-600 patients recovered during the same period.Cumulative cases in the North compiled since late April grew to around four-point-71 million, with North Korean authorities claiming that 99-point-667 percent of them have fully recovered.The North did not mention new deaths, the death toll or the fatality rate.The most recent update came last Thursday, when the KCNA said that one new death was reported, raising the death toll to 73 with a fatality rate of zero-point-002 percent.With the steady fall in new fever cases, South Korea's Unification Ministry believes that North Korea may declare its victory in the fight against the epidemic within this month.However, many experts say Pyongyang's statistics lack credibility as the number of deaths is far too low considering the reported caseload.