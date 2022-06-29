Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea, Japan's Leaders Meet for 1st Time Face to Face in Madrid

Written: 2022-06-29 11:05:19Updated: 2022-06-29 13:05:15

S. Korea, Japan's Leaders Meet for 1st Time Face to Face in Madrid

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met for the first time face-to-face at a gala dinner on Tuesday hosted by Spain's King Felipe VI welcoming the heads of state and government on the eve of the NATO summit in Madrid.

The presidential office said on Wednesday that the two leaders conversed briefly for around four minutes.

According to the top office, Kishida first greeted Yoon and extended his congratulations on Yoon’s inauguration and the ruling camp’s victory in the local elections held earlier this month.

Yoon reciprocated the sentiment, expressing hope that Japan’s ruling camp will see good results in the upper house elections slated for July 10. He then added that he plans to promptly address Seoul-Tokyo issues once the upper house elections are over to enhance bilateral ties in a future-oriented manner.

The two leaders will attend a trilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday. Efforts to hold a South Korea-Japan summit on the sidelines of the NATO summit collapsed.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >