Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon Stresses Future-Oriented Cooperation in Meeting with Japanese Biz Leaders

Written: 2022-07-04 19:50:09Updated: 2022-07-04 21:04:03

Yoon Stresses Future-Oriented Cooperation in Meeting with Japanese Biz Leaders

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol stressed future-oriented cooperation in a meeting with a delegation of Japanese business leaders who are visiting Seoul for a resumption of talks with their South Korean counterparts. 

According to the presidential office, Yoon received the delegates from the Japan Business Federation in his office on Monday afternoon and was briefed on the outcome of their meeting with representatives of the Federation of Korean Industries(FKI) earlier in the day. 

During the closed-door meeting, the top office said Yoon stressed the need for South Korea and Japan to combine forces to forge forward-looking relations.

Citing the advent of the era of economic security, the South Korean leader urged the business leaders from both countries to continue communicating with each other to help expand bilateral cooperation between the countries. 

He also said the governments of both countries should work together to address pending issues between them, apparently referring to the issues of Japan’s wartime forced labor and sexual slavery.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >