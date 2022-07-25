Detailed Guidelines for Voluntary Social Distancing Announced

Photo : YONHAP News

The government announced a detailed set of guidelines that emphasize voluntary adherence to social distancing by the general public.Under the quarantine plan put forth by seven government ministries on Wednesday, the labor ministry advised employers to guarantee the approval of requested vacations and to offer family care support in order to prevent a COVID-19 transmission within the workplace.Until December 16, employees that take a leave of absence due to COVID-19 will be eligible for a daily payout of 50-thousand won for up to ten days.The education ministry advised cram schools to conduct lessons through remote learning during the summer school break, while authorities intend to conduct on-site inspections.The health ministry will dispatch a support team to nursing facilities to prevent transmissions among the high-risk population.Officials urged the public to continue to follow six key basic quarantine rules: getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, hand washing, ventilating indoor spaces, minimizing group gatherings and seeking medical treatment when symptoms occur.