An earthquake with a magnitude of two-point-six occurred in South Gyeongsang Province on Friday morning.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the earthquake was reported about eight kilometers north-northwest of Uiryeong County at 5:36 a.m. on Friday.The depth of the epicenter was estimated at 13 kilometers.The KMA said that people in the nearby areas might have felt a weak tremor, urging caution for safety.