Photo : YONHAP News

The Cultural Heritage Administration has promised to conduct a field survey and swiftly restore a collapsed wall at the Namhan Mountain Fortress in Gyeonggi Province, following recent heavy downpours.A section of a rampart at the UNESCO world heritage site, measuring 15 meters in length and five meters in height, collapsed after a landslide.A CHA official said that access to the area is currently restricted with fences set up to prevent any safety accidents and an onsite inspection scheduled.The agency will provide funding for urgent repairs to the fortress.As of 5 p.m. Friday, a total of 53 state-designated cultural properties had sustained damage from this week's record rainfall, including 48 historical landmarks.