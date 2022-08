Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Metropolitan Police Chief Kim Kwang-ho says he will consider investigating a mass rally staged by a conservative group in downtown Seoul on Liberation Day.Kim made the remarks during a press briefing on Tuesday, stating that the rally blocked some roads but that the problem was resolved at an early stage. He said he will take a thorough look into related evidence to examine the event for any illegalities.A large-scale rally led by extreme-right conservatives from the Liberty Unification Party was held on Monday near the Gwanghwamun Plaza to mark Liberation Day, causing extreme traffic congestion.The police estimate some 20-thousand people took part in the assemblage.