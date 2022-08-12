Yoon to Unveil Detailed Policy Directions in 1st Press Conference on Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to hold his first press conference on Wednesday morning as he marks his 100th day in office.Yoon has been briefly answering questions from reporters via informal doorstepping sessions on a regular basis but it is the first time that he will unveil his concrete policy directions and philosophy in managing state affairs since his inauguration in May.The president will field questions from both local and foreign journalists during the conference that will be held at the presidential office in Yongsan from 10 a.m.The conference is set to begin with a 15-minute speech by Yoon, followed by a question-and-answer session with reporters.According to the presidential office, there will be no limitation on the scope of questions to be asked.There is particular interest in how Yoon will respond to pending issues involving the presidential office and the ruling bloc, including controversies surrounding his Cabinet choices and the internal division within the ruling People Power Party.