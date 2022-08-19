Menu Content

Politics

N. Korea Continues to Slam Yoon Administration

Written: 2022-08-20 12:38:10Updated: 2022-08-20 13:38:26

Photo : KBS News

North Korea continues to slam South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

In an editorial piece Saturday, propaganda outlet Uriminzokkiri mentioned Yoon's low approval rating in the 20 percent range, arguing the public's assessment is accurate.

It claimed that Yoon and his cronies were persecuting progressive, democratic forces and justifying a policy of confrontation against North Korea, calling it anachronistic.

The outlet accused the Yoon administration of using past inter-Korean contacts and dialogue as a means of political retaliation.

Another propaganda outlet Arirangmeari said that conservative South Korean forces finding fault with the North and raising security concerns is nothing new when they face a crisis, and the Yoon government is also resorting to the time-old tactic to distract public opinion and ramp up support from the conservative base.
