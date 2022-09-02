Hinnamnor's Changing Course to Have Greater Impact on Korean Peninsula

Photo : KBS News

The changing course of the year’s most powerful tropical storm, Typhoon Hinnamnor, is expected to have a greater impact on the Korean Peninsula than previously forecast.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Friday projected Hinnamnor to reach the southern shores of South Gyeongsang Province on Tuesday morning, the first time the agency forecast the typhoon to land on the Korean Peninsula. The KMA previously predicted that the year's eleventh typhoon will pass through the Korea Strait.High-temperature vapor from the typhoon is forecast to cause heavy rains throughout the country even before the typhoon approaches the peninsula.The southernmost Jeju Island should expect downpours of over 350 millimeters between Friday and Sunday, and up to 150 millimeters along the southern coast.The storm is expected to approach waters 500 kilometers south-southwest of Jeju's Seogwipo region early Monday.Hinnamnor is expected to be stronger than Sarah and Maemi, the two most powerful typhoons to have ever hit the peninsula, with current projections calculating a central pressure of 950 hectopascals and wind speed of 43 meters per second when it hits land.