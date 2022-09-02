Typhoon Hinnamnor Prompts Jeju to Shift to Emergency Mode

Photo : KBS News

With Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to head north toward Korea, police, fire stations and municipal offices in the southern island of Jeju shifted to an emergency response system as of 8 a.m. on Friday.The Jeju provincial government initiated Phase One of its crisis response, while strengthening cooperation with relevant agencies to mobilize personnel and resources. It is also patrolling and monitoring areas vulnerable to natural disasters.Hinnamnor will likely wreak as much havoc as the devastating Maemi and Nari, which ravaged the island in 2003 and 2007, respectively. The local government is examining sewage facilities and reinforcing safety measures to prevent flooding on roads and in residential areas.To minimize damage from strong winds, authorities are reinforcing road signs and other outdoor structures such as greenhouses as well as securing heavy equipment at construction sites.With turbulent waves and rainstorms forecast for the region, tourists and anglers have been warned to stay away from the seafront and to ensure their safety.As more fishing vessels and other ships are likely to enter the island ahead of the Chuseok holiday, local port authorities will shore up safety measures to prevent fires and other precipitating secondary accidents.Local authorities are also devising contingency measures, in case there are setbacks in air and road traffic.Hinnamnor, the first Category Five Typhoon this year with wind speeds of up to 49 meters per second, is forecast to make landfall on Jeju Island early on Tuesday morning, maintaining its intensity.