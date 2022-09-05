Gov't Calls on N. Korea to Give Prior Notice Before Opening Floodgates

Photo : YONHAP News

The unification ministry has publicly called on North Korea to notify the South before releasing water from its reservoirs as Super Typhoon Hinnamnor continues its move northward.Ministry spokesperson Cho Joong-hoon told reporters on Monday that the government decided to publicly issue an appeal to Pyongyang after the regime failed to respond to Seoul's attempts at direct contact regarding the issue.Cho said the ministry tried to deliver a message to the North under the minister's name via their direct cross-border communication hotline at 9 a.m., but Pyongyang ended the call without any confirmation of receiving the message.The spokesperson said the minister had expressed his hope that the two sides will be able to cooperate to mitigate any excessive rainfall during the oncoming storm.Meanwhile, the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) assessed that the North has already partially opened the floodgates of the Hwanggang Dam on the Imjin River, which flows into the sea on South Korea's west coast.JCS spokesperson Kim Jun-rak said the military is keeping a close eye on the situation, adding that it is sharing related developments with relevant agencies.