POSCO Suspends Pohang Steelworks Operations after Hinnamnor-Inflicted Damage

Photo : KBS News

POSCO Holdings suspended operations at its subsidiary's steelworks facility in the southeast city of Pohang after it suffered flooding and blackouts from the passage of Super Typhoon Hinnamnor.According to the company on Wednesday, the ground-level and subterranean floors of the major facilities building were inundated, causing a complex-wide blackout.Although the third-generation furnace, a key facility at the steelworks, was not damaged, it also has been shut down until electricity is resumed.This is the first time that the company halted operation at the Pohang complex since 1973.POSCO said its Gwangyang Steelworks is operating normally and that it plans to minimize supply disruptions by transferring some of the production slabs from Pohang to Gwangyang.Hyundai Steel, which also operates a plant in Pohang, was also forced to halt operations at its facilities due to flooding.