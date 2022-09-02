Free PCR Tests Available at 9 Highway Rest Stops during Chuseok

Photo : KBS News

PCR tests will be available at no cost at nine highway rest stops across the country from Friday to Monday during the Chuseok holiday.In addition to the roadside testing, anyone wishing to take a COVID-19 test can visit one of the 687 testing stations open across the country over the weekend, while some six-thousand one-stop facilities offering both testing and prescriptions will also be up and running during Chuseok.Prescriptions for oral COVID-19 treatment pills can be obtained not only at neighborhood clinics but also public health centers and hospital emergency rooms during the holiday.Issuing another reminder of antivirus measures for the holiday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Thursday urged citizens to abide by safety rules and get tested and treated if they display symptoms before or after visiting their hometowns.The upcoming Korean thanksgiving is the first major holiday without social distancing and could lead to a virus surge. The government has asked families to keep their gatherings short and that the unvaccinated refrain from visiting relatives.