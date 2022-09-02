Foreign Ministry: Japan also Examining Forced Labor Issue Seriously

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that it believes Tokyo is also seriously examining the compensation issue for South Korean victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor.Seoul's foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk issued the position regarding the status of consultation between the nations on the issue.The spokesperson said that the government of the two countries have conferred on the matter at the director-level or even higher.Lim made the remarks when asked how the Seoul government is engaging with Japan, which is claiming that the issue has already been resolved.The spokesperson said that the government has been engaged in discussions with high-ranking Japanese officials and groups, reflecting the consensus collated through separate consultations from four rounds of meetings of the government-civilian consultative panel and Foreign Minister Park Jin's recent meeting with the victims.Lim added that the government plans to negotiate a solution with Japan that can be accepted by the majority of the Korean public.