Omicron-Modified Vaccines to be Available from October

Photo : YONHAP News

Vaccines designed to respond to the omicron variant are set to be available from next month.The COVID-19 vaccine response team unveiled booster shot plans for this winter on Wednesday, announcing the adoption of Moderna's new bivalent vaccine that is responsive to both the initial COVID-19 virus and its omicron BA.1 strain.The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety approved an initial shipment of 810-thousand doses on Monday.Authorities will open reservations for vulnerable groups, such as the immunocompromised and those in their 60s and older, next Tuesday. Shots will be administered beginning October 11 for those with appointments as well as eligible walk-ins.Authorities will announce vaccination plans for the second priority group – those in their 50s, people with underlying conditions and medical personnel – and the third priority group – healthy 18 to 49-year-olds – at a later time.However, second- and third-priority groups will be eligible for leftover vaccines from next month.