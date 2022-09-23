New COVID-19 Cases in 30,000s for Second Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases remained in the 30-thousands for a second day amid a general downturn in infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Wednesday that 36-thousand-159 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 379 from overseas.The cumulative caseload came to around 24 million-700-thousand.The daily figure is down by some three-thousand from a day ago and marked the lowest in 12 weeks for Wednesdays.The figure dropped by about five-thousand from a week ago and 57-thousand from two weeks ago.The number of seriously or critically ill patients in the hospital dropped by 26 from the previous day to 375.Tuesday reported 46 deaths, raising the death toll to 28-thousand-318. The case fatality rate remains at zero-point-11 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients nationwide stood at 21 percent.