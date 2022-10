Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned that continued provocations by North Korea will be met with increased response measures.Blinken issued the warning on Wednesday during a press conference with his Chilean counterpart in Santiago when asked about North Korea's recent missile launches.The top U.S. diplomat said that if North Korea continues with its provocations, it will only bring increased condemnation, isolation and countermeasures upon the regime in response.Blinken then denounced the North's "dangerous and reckless" launch of a missile that flew over Japan as a threat to the Japanese people, adding that he immediately spoke with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts after the launch on Tuesday.He also said that the U.S. is taking appropriate defense and deterrence steps with its allies and partners.