NSC Warns N. Korea's Provocations Will Face Stronger Response

Written: 2022-10-06 10:25:22Updated: 2022-10-06 15:06:03

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Security Council(NSC) has warned that North Korea’s provocations will face a stronger backlash on the heels of Pyongyang's launch of ballistic missiles on Thursday morning.

The National Security Office(NSO) said the council issued the warning during a meeting of its standing committee on the North’s shooting of two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea earlier in the day.

The NSC noted that the latest provocation came at a time when the UN Security Council was holding a meeting to discuss response measures to the North’s latest missile launches, calling it a challenge to the international community that cannot be overlooked.

It went on to say that South Korea will further strengthen its defense readiness with the U.S. and defense cooperation with the U.S. and Japan. It also vowed to be thoroughly prepared for any type of provocation from the North.

The NSO said it had immediately briefed President Yoon Suk Yeol on the North’s latest missile launch.
