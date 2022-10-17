Parliament to Scrutinize Kakao Malfunction at Monday's Audit

Photo : YONHAP News

The massive malfunction involving the nation’s mobile services giant Kakao Corporation is expected to come under parliamentary scrutiny on Monday as the National Assembly plans to include related matters during its annual audit session.Ten parliamentary standing committees are scheduled to conduct an audit on Monday, including the Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee.While both ruling and opposition party members of the committee are expected to criticize incumbent and past administrations for failing to ensure that popular online services, like Kakao, had adequate emergency contingencies in place, the rival parties may also collide over the possible summons of Kakao founder Kim Beom-su as a witness.Meanwhile, the Legislation and Judiciary Committee is set to conduct an audit on the Constitutional Court and its affiliate the Constitutional Research Institute on Monday, where rival party confrontation is expected over prosecution reform measures aimed at curtailing the prosecution’s investigative rights.The committee is also set to audit the military court, where controversial handling of North Korea-related issues under the previous government, as well as North Korea’s recent military provocations, will likely be on the agenda.