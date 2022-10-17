Science Ministry: 95% of Operations Restored at Pangyo Data Center

Photo : KBS News

The Ministry of Science and ICT held a meeting on Monday on the data center fire that caused massive disruption to services provided by the country's tech giant Kakao and major internet portal Naver over the weekend.Chaired by science minister Lee Jong-ho, the meeting was attended by officials from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and the Korea Communications Commission, as well as officials from companies that were affected by the fire. It broke out last Saturday at the SK C&C building in Pangyo City, which houses the data centers for Kakao, Naver and other software firms.The science ministry said that recovery efforts have been under way since the power supply at the data center was restored from 1:30 p.m. Sunday. It added that as of 6 a.m. Monday, roughly 95 percent of the data center’s operations were up and running again.Kakao said out of its 13 services, four are functioning normally while the remaining nine have yet to recover fully.Naver said its search function is still undergoing restoration, but its three other major services, including shopping and translation, were completely restored.The science ministry said in the wake of the latest incident, the government will devise a system to inspect the stability of services provided by platform-based communication businesses. It added that it will review institutional, administrative and technical ways to strengthen the protection of data centers and improve their durability.