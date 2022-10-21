Poland Mulls Import of S. Korean Infantry Fighting Vehicle

Photo : YONHAP News

Poland is mulling the acquisition of South Korea's infantry fighting vehicle(IFV), the Redback, following its purchase of Korean multiple rocket launchers.The country's defense minister Mariusz Błaszczak said in a post on social media that Poland was considering bringing in South Korea's AS-21 Redback to complement its own domestically developed infantry fighting vehicle Borsuk.Posting photos of both the Redback and Borsuk, the minister said his country was looking for an optimal solution to strengthen its mechanized units, and it has begun a review of the Redback.It is the first time a senior Polish defense official has openly mentioned a possible introduction of the South Korean tank. A field demonstration of the model is scheduled for next week in Poland.The Redback is a fifth generation IFV with updated technologies such as a composite rubber track and the Iron Vision helmet-mounted display system.Poland on Wednesday signed a framework contract to purchase 288 Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers from Korea. Earlier this year, it decided to purchase Korean-made K2 battle tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers and FA-50 fighter jets.