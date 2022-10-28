Police, Forensic Experts to Inspect Site of Itaewon Crowd Crush

Photo : YONHAP News

The police and forensic experts will conduct a joint inspection of the site of a horrific crowd surge in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood over the Halloween weekend that killed at least 154 and injured another 149.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and the National Forensic Service are expected to begin inspecting the alley beside the Hamilton Hotel, where most of the fatalities occurred, and the surrounding area at 2 p.m. Monday.Investigators, who are in the process of analyzing surveillance camera footage from the area and related video posted on social media, plan to determine what caused the crush and what made it difficult for people to get out.The police will also look into whether the municipal governments of Seoul City and Yongsan District had fulfilled their obligations to take necessary safety precautions prior to the expected mass gathering of people for Halloween festivities.It also requested the deletion of some 60 online posts deemed defamatory against those killed in the tragedy. Police are reviewing whether to bring charges against six people linked to those remarks.