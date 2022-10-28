All Foreign Victims of Itaewon Crush to Receive Personalized Gov’t Support

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will offer support to all 41 foreign nationals hurt or killed in the Itaewon crowd crush and assist with the arrivals of bereaved family members from abroad.Foreign minister Park Jin told a meeting of the National Assembly's foreign affairs committee on Monday that one ministry official has been assigned to each victim to assist with verifying their identities and to provide support to their families.He said that so far, 26 foreign nationals perished in the incident. Fifteen others were injured, 14 of whom have been discharged while one remains at the hospital for treatment.The minister has sent letters of condolence to the heads of every foreign diplomatic post in the nation directly affected by the tragedy.The 26 foreigners killed in the accident include five from Iran, four from both China and Russia, two each from the U.S. and Japan and one each from Australia, Austria, France, Kazakhstan, Norway, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.