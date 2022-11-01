Seoul Mayor Apologizes over Fatal Itaewon Crowd Crush

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon has apologized over the massive fatal crowd crush in the heart of the capital city on the weekend, which caused the deaths of over 150 people, including 26 foreigners gathering to enjoy Halloween festivities in a narrow Itaewon alley. His apology followed similar expressions of contrition by senior government officials, including the safety minister, and came amid mounting criticism over the lack of state and municipal efforts to prevent and respond to what has turned out to be the nation’s worst disaster since the 2014 sinking of the Sewol ferry.Moon Gwang-lip has more.Report: Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon was tearful when he deeply bowed to the public at a press conference at Seoul City Hall on Tuesday, conveying his condolences to the victims of Saturday’s deadly crowd crush in Itaewon.Oh said that as the top city official in charge of safeguarding citizens’ lives and safety, he bears infinite responsibility over the matter and offers a deep apology.Praying for the repose of the victims’ souls, the mayor also delivered words of consolation for the bereaved families and wished a swift recovery for those injured in the crush.Oh pledged to put in all available administrative resources into the recovery of those affected by the accident and promised continuous support for the bereaved families in need. He also said the city will do its best to improve safety-related protocols and institutions and draw up measures to prevent the recurrence of a similar tragedy.Earlier in the day, Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min, while addressing a parliamentary committee, also apologized for failing to prevent the crush. Regretting his earlier refusal to attribute the deadly accident to inadequate police presence at the scene, he said he did not carefully consider the sorrows of the families, who have lost their loved ones, and the feelings of the people.Acting Commissioner General of the National Fire Agency Nam Hwa-yeong, who attended the same parliamentary meeting, also apologized, acknowledging the significant shortage of rescue workers at the scene.Meanwhile, Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun admitted to the lack of police response to repeated 112 emergency calls made by concerned citizens prior to the accident over potential risks in the area. Yoon pledged a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident by an independent investigation unit, and to determine who is at fault over the matter.The officials’ responses came as the death toll from the deadly crush rose to 156, most of whom are in their 20s and 30s with a dozen teenagers also included. Twenty-six foreign nationals from 14 countries also died in the tragedy.Moon Gwang-lip, KBS World Radio News.