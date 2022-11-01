Police Chief, Interior Minister Admit Failure to Prevent Halloween Crowd Crush

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The head of South Korea's National Police Agency acknowledged insufficiencies in the police response to emergency calls received prior to the deadly Itaewon crowd crush. As Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun pledged a thorough investigation to determine whether adequate steps were taken by police following 112 emergency calls, Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min apologized to the public for failing to prevent the tragedy.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: In the wake of the deadly crowd crush in central Seoul over the weekend, the head of the South Korean police has admitted that his agency failed to preemptively respond to rising risks in the area before the tragedy.In a media briefing on Tuesday, Police Commissioner General Yoon Hee-geun noted that there were repeated 112 emergency calls by concerned citizens pointing to possible accidents.[Sound bite: Yoon Hee-keun - Commissioner General, National Police Agency (Korean-English)]"We have found that there were multiple 112 emergency calls that point to the seriousness of the situation immediately before the accident. They were urgent calls in reference to the risk of possible accidents by the crowd surge. Despite that, we have concluded that the response at the scene was insufficient."As of Tuesday morning, 156 people have been killed in the crowd crush in the Itaewon nightlife district where massive crowds had poured into the streets to celebrate Halloween.Victims were on an extremely crowded hill next to the neighborhood's Hamilton Hotel where they fell and knocked others down, creating a deadly pile-up Saturday night.[Sound bite: Yoon Hee-keun - Commissioner General, National Police Agency (Korean-English)]"We will thoroughly check whether the 112 emergency calls were properly addressed. We will also investigate whether police measures on the scene as well as commanding officers' responses were appropriate without exceptions."The police have launched an independent investigation unit to get to the bottom of the deadly Halloween accident, and to determine whether adequate steps were taken by police as well as other government agencies in charge of public safety.Later in the day, Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min apologized to the Korean public for failing to prevent the accident during his briefing to the National Assembly's public safety committee.Lee on Sunday told reporters that the crowd crush wasn't something that could have been prevented simply by dispatching more police officers and firefighters to the site in advance and sparked public criticisms.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.