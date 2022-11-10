KBS Poll: Yoon's Disapproval Rating at 64.9%

Photo : KBS News

A KBS poll finds that two out of three people disapprove of the management of state affairs by President Yoon Suk Yeol.KBS recently commissioned the poll as President Yoon hit the six-month mark of his five-year term on Thursday, with his approval rating showing little difference from those of the survey conducted around Yoon's 100th day in office.Sixty-four-point-nine percent of respondents said that the president is "doing poorly," while 30-point-one percent said otherwise. About 45 percent said the president is "doing very poorly."Almost 60 percent of respondents said that President Yoon will do poorly during the remainder of his term.The approval rating for the ruling People Power Party(PPP) marked 26-point-five percent, falling to the 20-percent range for the first time in a KBS poll conducted after last year's Chuseok holiday, while the main opposition Democratic Party posted an approval rating of 32-point-nine percent.The poll, conducted by Hankook Research on one-thousand adults from Sunday to Tuesday, has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.Further details of the poll are available on the KBS website.