KBS Poll: 73% Support Dismissal of Those Responsible for Itaewon Crowd Crush

Photo : YONHAP News

A recent survey finds that more than 70 percent of the public are supportive of dismissing the people responsible for the Halloween crowd crush in Itaewon.KBS recently commissioned the poll as President Yoon Suk Yeol hit the six-month mark of his five-year term on Thursday.Regarding the government's responses to the Itaewon crowd crush, two out of three respondents said the government is "doing poorly." About 45 percent said the government is “doing very poorly."As for calls for dismissing those responsible for the accident, 73-point-eight percent were supportive, while just 23 percent were against.Just above 43 percent said that the National Assembly should conduct an inspection into the case regardless of the ongoing police investigation, while 33-point-three percent said the matter should be decided after the ongoing investigation is completed.The poll, conducted by Hankook Research on one-thousand adults from Sunday to Tuesday, has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.Further details of the poll are available on the KBS website.