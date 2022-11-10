Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

KBS Poll: 73% Support Dismissal of Those Responsible for Itaewon Crowd Crush

Written: 2022-11-10 08:17:04Updated: 2022-11-10 16:48:59

KBS Poll: 73% Support Dismissal of Those Responsible for Itaewon Crowd Crush

Photo : YONHAP News

A recent survey finds that more than 70 percent of the public are supportive of dismissing the people responsible for the Halloween crowd crush in Itaewon.

KBS recently commissioned the poll as President Yoon Suk Yeol hit the six-month mark of his five-year term on Thursday.

Regarding the government's responses to the Itaewon crowd crush, two out of three respondents said the government is "doing poorly." About 45 percent said the government is “doing very poorly."

As for calls for dismissing those responsible for the accident, 73-point-eight percent were supportive, while just 23 percent were against.

Just above 43 percent said that the National Assembly should conduct an inspection into the case regardless of the ongoing police investigation, while 33-point-three percent said the matter should be decided after the ongoing investigation is completed.

The poll, conducted by Hankook Research on one-thousand adults from Sunday to Tuesday, has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.

Further details of the poll are available on the KBS website.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >