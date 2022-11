Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will attend the summit of Group of 20(G20) nations on Tuesday and address sessions on food and energy security and health.The G20 summit will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday under the theme "Recover Together, Recover Stronger" set by host Indonesia. The summit will focus on three priority sectors – global health architecture, sustainable energy transition and digital transformation.Earlier, senior presidential secretary for economic affairs Choi Sang-mok stressed the importance of the G20 summit, saying that it would determine if the spirit of global coordination can be restored and provide a glimpse of the future direction of global cooperation.Yoon is scheduled to depart from Bali late Tuesday and return to Seoul early Wednesday.