Prosecutors Grilling Key Aide to DP Chief on Bribery Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are questioning Jeong Jin-sang, a close aide of main opposition Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung, on bribery allegations.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office summoned Jeong, who heads the party chair's policy coordination office, on Tuesday morning in relation to his suspected involvement in the high-profile Daejang-dong development scandal.He is accused of receiving a total of 140 million won from key figures involved in the scandal between 2013 and 2020 in return for business favors while serving as key policy official in Seongnam City and Gyeonggi Province.He is also suspected of striking a deal with Kim Man-bae, a central figure in the scandal, for a 24-point-five-percent stake in the project in return for business favors, as well as pocketing a significant profit after leaking classified information on a new city development project to private developers.Prosecutors also believe Jeong instructed Yoo Dong-kyu, another key suspect in the development scandal, to throw out his cell phone in September of last year amid a pending raid by prosecutors.Although Jeong has flatly denied all the allegations against him, observers of the legal sector believe the prosecution will likely seek an arrest warrant for him after one or two more rounds of questioning.