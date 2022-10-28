S. Korea, US Hold Working-level Talks on N. Korea Cyber Threats

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States held working-level talks in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss responses to cyber threats from North Korea.Seoul's foreign ministry said Lee Tae-woo, director-general of the ministry's North Korean nuclear affairs bureau, met with his U.S. counterpart, Deputy Special Representative for North Korea Jung Pak, and about 60 diplomatic, security and intelligence officials from both countries.The officials shared updates on the situation involving North Korean information technology(IT) experts dispatched overseas to earn foreign currency working in their field, with the funds being used for the North's nuclear and missile projects.The two nations agreed to come up with various response measures in close cooperation with the international community to ensure that the funds earned by North Korean IT experts overseas will not be used for the North's nuclear and missile programs.The two sides also shared specific methods and cases of the North's illegal cyber activities and discussed policy coordination regarding those activities.