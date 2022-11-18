Task Force to Overhaul Safety Systems Holds First Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

A pan-government task force to revamp national safety systems plans to outline comprehensive measures by the end of the year.Interior minister Lee Sang-min said during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Friday, an inaugural meeting later in the day for the task force involving 21 agencies and private experts will address how to improve safety systems with input from private citizens.It will also formulate improvements to preemptive and early-stage disaster response as well as ways to adopt scientifically corroborated safety management.The panel will then present a roadmap acceptable to the public before gathering the opinions of civilians and consulting with experts to draft a comprehensive plan by the end of the year.The minister noted that a separate task force met on Thursday to confer on the prevention of crowd-related accidents. He called on relevant authorities, including the police, to ensure the public’s safety at a large-scale religious event scheduled in Daegu this weekend.