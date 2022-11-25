Yoon to Have Dinner with PPP Leadership Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will have dinner with the leadership of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) on Friday.The leading PPP officials invited to the dinner include the party's interim chair Jung Jin-suk, floor leader Joo Ho-young, chief policymaker Sung Il-jong, secretary-general Kim Seok-ki and party spokespersons.The group will be joined by Yoon's key aides including presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki and senior presidential secretary for political affairs Lee Jin-bok.The get-together will be the first time President Yoon meets with the emergency leadership committee, during which he is expected to share the outcome of his recent overseas trips and encourage the party leaders who played a role in containing intraparty confusion.Topics of conversation at the dinner may include the parliamentary investigation into the Itaewon crow crush and the national budget bill for next year.