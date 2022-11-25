DP to Discuss Motion Seeking Interior Minister's Dismissal on Tues.

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) will hold a general meeting of its lawmakers on Tuesday to discuss preparations to submit a motion to parliament seeking the dismissal of interior and safety minister Lee Sang-min.In the meeting, the DP intends to brief legislators on a plan regarding the motion devised the previous day during the party’s high-level strategic meeting and gain support from DP lawmakers.The DP plans to adopt the motion to remove Lee from office as a party platform on Wednesday, submit it to the National Assembly on Thursday and pass it during a plenary session on Friday.A motion to dismiss a Cabinet member needs support from more than a third of lawmakers in order to be submitted in parliament and once it is presented, it must be put to a secret vote within 72 hours, requiring a majority to pass.The general meeting comes a day after DP Floor Leader Park Hong-keun said the DP will take action at the National Assembly if President Yoon Suk Yeol defies the main opposition’s ultimatum from last Friday that Yoon dismiss Lee by Monday over the bungled government response to the fatal Itaewon crowd crush.The motion, however, is not legally binding and President Yoon has no obligation to act on the motion.