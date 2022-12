Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases registered in the 40-thousands amid a slowdown in a winter resurgence.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Sunday that 46-thousand-564 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 69 cases from overseas. The total caseload came to around 27 million-308-thousand.The daily tally dropped by some six-thousand from a day ago due two fewer tests over the weekend. The figure is also down by 446 from a week ago, suggesting a possible pause in the spread.The number of critical patients and fatalities is still high despite the slowdown of infections; the number of critically sick hospitalized patients increased by 18 from the day before to 460 and has been over 400 for more than two weeks.Saturday added 60 deaths, raising the death toll to 30-thousand-729. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.