Photo : YONHAP News

The Cargo Truckers Solidarity union has voted to call off a general strike that has lasted over two weeks.According to the North Jeolla chapter of the trucker association operating under the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU), a majority of its voting members were in favor of ending the walkout.Of the union's 26-thousand-144 members, three-thousand-574, or 13-point-67 percent cast votes, 61-point-82 percent of whom voted to return to work, while 37-point-55 percent wanted to hold out.Meanwhile, the chapter in the southeastern port city of Busan decided to return to work without a vote.