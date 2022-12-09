Extension to Freight Rates System Passes Committee, PPP Boycotts

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) on Friday unilaterally passed a bill through a parliamentary committee extending the safe trucking freight rates system for three years.The revised bill, which passed the Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee, aims to extend the system through December 31, 2025.The safe trucking freight rates system, which covers container and cement trucks, is designed to encourage safe driving by guaranteeing minimum freight rates.Striking truckers have demanded the system's extension as well as expanded coverage for steel and automobile shipping as well as tanker trucking.The ruling People Power Party(PPP), which had previously agreed with the government to the three-year extension, boycotted Friday's vote, demanding that freight haulers first resume their routes.