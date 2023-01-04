Parliamentary Committee on Itaewon Crush Holds 1st Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

The special parliamentary committee investigating the deadly Itaewon crowd crush opened its first hearing at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.Lawmakers are set to question police officials on why the force failed to devise proper precautionary measures and whether its top brass had responded appropriately to the tragedy.In questioning fire station officials, committee members are set to focus on the fire service’s overall rescue operations and whether the orders that were given were adequate.National Police Agency Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun and 43 other officials have been named as witnesses for Wednesday’s hearing.Seven of those witnesses, including the former head of the Yongsan 112 situation room, Song Byung-joo, did not attend the hearing citing poor health or because they are in custody.The special committee is set to hold another hearing on Friday with the rival parties coordinating on the schedule for a third hearing.Twenty-nine witnesses were chosen for Friday’s hearing, including interior minister Lee Sang-min, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Yongsan District Office chief Park Hee-young.