Photo : YONHAP News

The city of Seoul has abolished its near decade-long cap of 35 stories for residential buildings in certain areas, opening the door for sweeping changes to the cityscape.The Seoul government announced on Thursday the finalized version of its “Seoul 2040 Comprehensive Plan” based on seven goals, including expanding future transportation infrastructure and creating a carbon-neutral city.The city also pledged a new urban landscape that will allow residents to reach their home, work and leisure activities all within a 30-minute walking distance.Seoul has been preparing the plan since 2019 and has passed all legal procedures as of November last year, with today's announcement concluding the entire process.