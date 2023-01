Photo : YONHAP News

Making a right turn at an intersection without first stopping at a red light will be prohibited starting Sunday.According to the National Police Agency on Tuesday, violators could face fines of up to 200-thousand won, or around 150 U.S. dollars, or detention for under 30 days. The changes will take effect after a three-month grace period.Under the new rules, drivers approaching an intersection with a designated right-turn traffic light are required to stop until it is green, while for intersections without a such a light, drivers must come to a full stop before proceeding.The police said a trial run of right-turn traffic lights at 15 locations in eight cities, including Seoul, Busan and Incheon, since last September has shown that 89-point-seven percent of drivers stopped at a red light compared to ten-point-three percent before the installation.