NATO Chief: N. Korea Providing Military Support for Russia's War in Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) says North Korea is providing military support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, in the form of rockets and missiles.NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg made the assertion on Sunday during his meeting with South Korean foreign minister Park Jin in Seoul, highlighting the shared security challenges for South Korea and NATO.Stoltenberg said the two sides are witnessing a growing interconnectivity in security issues, adding that NATO has growing concerns about North Korea’s reckless missile tests and nuclear program. He said the war in Ukraine also has ramifications for the Korean Peninsula.His remarks echo a claim by the U.S. intelligence agency last month, that the North shipped rockets and missiles to the Wagner Group, a mercenary organization tied to Russia.During the meeting with Park, the NATO chief said he agrees on the urgency for the international community to show a unified response to North Korea’s nuclear and missile threat. He said NATO will continue to support the South Korean government’s efforts to achieve sustainable peace on the Korean Peninsula through complete denuclearization of the North.