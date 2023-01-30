Menu Content

RFA: UNSC Convened Closed-Door Session on N. Korea's Missile Provocation

Written: 2023-01-31 13:57:50Updated: 2023-01-31 14:37:46

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Security Council(UNSC) reportedly convened a closed-door session on Monday to discuss response measures to North Korea's missile provocation.

According to Radio Free Asia(RFA) on Tuesday, the nonprofit Security Council Report(SCR) said the U.S. had requested the session to review any progress made in the past year regarding the regime and to discuss feasible steps that can be taken by the Council.

The SCR said a call for closed consultations by Albania, Brazil, Ecuador, France, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, the UK and the U.S. to reach an agreement on response steps was met by opposition from China and Russia. The session, instead, was held under the agenda of "any other business."

The nonprofit group pointed out that the Council has yet to agree to response measures, despite the North conducting a number of ballistic missile launches last year in violation of UNSC resolutions.

China and Russia, both permanent members on the Council, vetoed a U.S.-led resolution for additional sanctions last May, and have even opposed adopting a nonbinding presidential statement following the North's intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) launch last November.
