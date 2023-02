Photo : YONHAP News

One of the nine crewmen who went missing after a local fishing boat, the Cheongbo, capsized in the southwestern waters on Saturday has been found dead.According to rescue authorities on Monday, the body of the sailor was discovered by a civilian diver at around 3:22 a.m. during an underwater search mission inside the cabin of the vessel.The coast guard collected the body at around 3:24 a.m. with the body yet to be identified.The 24-ton fishing boat carrying 12 crewmembers, including three foreign nationals, overturned in waters 16-point-six kilometers west of Daebichi Island off the southwestern county of Sinan, South Jeolla Province, at around 11:19 p.m. on Saturday.Three of the crew, reported to be two South Koreans and an Indonesian, were rescued by a nearby boat and taken to the hospital for treatment.