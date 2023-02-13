Death Toll from Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Surpasses 33,000

Photo : YONHAP News

The death toll from the seven-point-eight magnitude earthquake in southeastern Türkiye and Syria has reportedly topped 33-thousand.According to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority(AFAD) on Sunday, 29-thousand-605 people have died following last Monday's strong quake and aftershocks.With at least three-thousand-574 deaths in Syria, the combined death toll in the two nations has reportedly exceeded 33-thousand-179.The total has surpassed the 31-thousand killed in an earthquake that struck neighboring Iran in 2003, making the latest quake the world’s sixth deadliest natural disaster in the twenty-first century, according to Reuters.The death toll from the earthquake in Syria is reportedly much higher than the official figure due in part to the difficulty of compiling data amid the ongoing civil war in the nation. The World Health Organization held a press conference in Damascus on Sunday and estimated the death toll in Syria at nine-thousand-300 so far.