Top Prosecutor Calls for Best Efforts to Punish Cult Leader for Abuse

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor-General Lee One-seok had instructed prosecutors to do their best to ensure that stern punishment is imposed on Jung Myung-seok, the head of a religious movement at the center of controversy following a Netflix documentary.Lee made the call on Monday after being briefed on the trial of the leader of the Jesus Morning Star(JMS) movement by the Daejeon District Prosecutors’ Office, while also stressing that victims be fully protected and supported.Jung was released from prison in February 2018 after serving ten years for sexually assaulting JMS followers. He was again indicted on October 28 of last year for sexually assaulting a follower from Hong Kong and sexually abusing an Australian follower.The prosecutor-general’s call comes after Netflix released a docuseries last Friday titled “In The Name of God: A Holy Betrayal,” which tells the true stories of four South Korean cult leaders claiming to be prophets, including Jung.The series, which was available in 190 countries, is currently number one on the top ten chart for Netflix in South Korea.JSM, also known as Providence or Christian Gospel Mission, filed an injunction with the Seoul Western District Prosecutors’ Office to stop the series from airing but its request was denied last Thursday.