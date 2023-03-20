Kishida Likely to Invite Yoon to G7 Summit in Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is likely to invite President Yoon Suk Yeol to the Group of Seven (G7) summit in the western Japanese city of Hiroshima in May.Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported on Sunday that Tokyo is currently working on final details for the invitation.The newspaper said that Japan plans to invite the members of the G7 as well as other countries as guests, adding that final preparations are underway to invite Yoon as a response to the South Korean government's solution to the issue of Japan's forced labor during World War II.Japan's Kyodo News said on Friday that Kishida expressed his intent to invite Yoon to the G7 summit during their summit talks on Thursday.As the host country, Japan is permitted to invite non-G7 members to the meeting.Kishida reportedly plans to invite Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his four-day visit to India, which kicked off on Sunday.Yomiuri said that Japan also plans to invite Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Indonesian President Joko Widodo.Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said that Tokyo is considering inviting Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as well.